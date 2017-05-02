Something strange happens at the midpoint of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn's latest entry in the increasingly cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe. It isn't the sight of Kurt Russell surfing a space egg through an intergalactic dogfight and waving casually at smartass hero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) amid a hail of lasers. And it isn't the sequence in which a blue space pirate (Michael Rooker), a psychopathic talking raccoon, and a murder-happy sentient sapling mow down scores of bad guys with a magic, whistle-controlled arrow to the tune of "Come a Little Bit Closer." It's that all this psychedelic weirdness, rapid-fire quipping, visual humor, and casual violence suddenly seems…normal. When the first Guardians debuted, its irreverent, hilarious, bizarro tone came out of nowhere, making audiences fall in love with Marvel's D-list heroes at the confluence of Star Wars, The Ice Pirates and Buckaroo Banzai. Three years later, it's comfort food. That's not a slight, either. Gunn and Marvel are so successful at world building that the sight of burly wrestler Dave Bautista hacking his way out of the stomach of a giant octopus monster as ELO blares is the norm. Vol. 2 isn't the jolt that the first one was, but between all the action and its surprisingly poignant finale, it's a welcome addition. We'd follow this band of charismatic assholes anywhere at this point. PG-13. AP KRYZA. Bagdad, Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Lloyd, Moreland, Oak Grove, Pioneer Place, Roseway, St. Johns Twin, Tigard, Vancouver. Critic's Rating: 3/4 stars.