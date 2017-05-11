Every year, Pioneer Courthouse Square invites you to literally make Portland your living room with "Flicks on the Bricks," where you bring blankets and chairs to watch movies on Friday nights with hundreds of other people.
This year, you can vote on which movies you want "Flicks on the Bricks" to screen on Friday nights between July 21 and August 18.
You can vote for films in five categories: action, animated, comedy, musical and "bonus night." And there are a lot of good options.
You could be watching Wayne's World, Moulin Rouge or Legally Blonde in the square, to name a few. Other surprises include cheerleading film Bring It On, children's classic Shrek and the brilliant #throwback Honey I Shrunk The Kids, which has not crossed my mind since about 1997.
So far, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Little Mermaid, Wayne's World, La La Land and Forrest Gump are in the lead, but only 284 people have voted.
Vote here now.
