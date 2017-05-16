From the opening scene onward, with Liev Schreiber's titular pug prepping for barroom brawl vs. actual grizzly, Chuck tries desperately to be something more than just another boxing drama. Though it fails, damned if it doesn't end up punching above its weight. As Schreiber's swaggering voiceover reminds throughout, Chuck "The Bayonne Bleeder" Wepner, a hulking stiff whose preternatural talent for absorbing punishment kept him among the heavyweight division's top tier, never took the sweet science any more seriously than family (Michael Rapaport), friends (Jim Gaffigan) and loved ones (Elisabeth Moss). The only ring scenes of significance—his 1975 title fight against an ascendant Muhammad Ali—end by the halfway point. By then, we've already been told Wepner's last-second TKO will earn the outranked fighter a symbolic victory for sheer endurance against the champ, which should ring a little familiar for even the most sports-phobic moviegoer. Still, for all the meta trappings and haute-70s biopic panache from director Philippe Falardeau, there's something sweetly old-fashioned about Chuck. While tastes may vary as to the adorability of an unrepentant coke-addled philanderer falling dick-first into salvation, the film never quite apologizes for a man who literally cannot learn a lesson until it's been beaten into his head. Sweeping aside issues of moral culpability, Chuck nimbly dances around usual trouble spots to target the irony of modern celebrity culture: With the power of fame now trivializing its origins, any bum who wants to be somebody can suddenly wake up a contender. R. JAY HORTON. Fox Tower. Critic's Rating: 3/4 stars.