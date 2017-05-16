The action in Covenant is bloody and kinetic, given more camera time than the series' earlier films. However, Covenant lacks the expansiveness of its predecessor or the claustrophobia of the early films. The crew is at least six members too large, no one except scene-stealingly hilarious McBride having any room to breathe before being mauled to death. Scott's also taken to recycling the series' visual motifs and action sequences, Alien: Covenant's final battle being a twist on Ripley's confrontation with the queen in Aliens that trades exosuit for landing vehicle. Though it's excellent fan service, Covenant does not deliver the beautiful horror of the Alien series' best. Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars.