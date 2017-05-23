In fact, as Long Strange Trip is unafraid to admit, what's interesting about the Grateful Dead isn't really the music, but the incomparable depth of the connection it forged with its fans. By touring for literally 30 years straight, they offered what seemed like an endless opportunity to get in a van and set out for an adventure in America at large. Predictably, it ends with most everyone burning out, becoming addicts and dying. But it has fun along the way, man.