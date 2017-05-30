The film is an adaption of Brian Selznick's novel of the same name, which tells two stories. The first, set in 1927, tells the story of Rose (Millicent Simmonds, in her debut) a deaf girl in Hoboken, New Jersey, who travels to New York to track down her favorite actress, played by Julienne Moore. The second, set in 1977, follows an orphaned boy (Oakes Fegley) who runs away to New York after being struck deaf.