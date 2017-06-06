Can a movie qualify as a portrait if it reveals next to nothing about the family, personality and psyche of the man it portrays? Hardly, but director Emma Franz (Intangible Asset No. 82) gives it a shot with this introduction to Frisell, a revered guitarist known for collaborating with Paul Simon and contributing to the soundtrack of Gus Van Sant's Finding Forrester. Leading an army of worshipers, Franz styles the film as a hymn of praise for its soft-spoken subject, who we get to see playing low-key tunes and enjoying some intimate moments, like when he flashes a joyous smile after playing one of his more outré guitars. He seems like a nice guy, but how has his success impacted his wife? How did playing the guitar come to mean so much to him? Those crucial questions are impossible to answer because the film declines to delve too deeply into Frisell's offstage life and provides only a superficial dissection of his work—fans will likely scoff when Simon stops by to sum up the appeal of Frisell's music with vague allusions to "color" and "Americana." The upside for those same fans, of course, is that spending an entire film in Frisell's world may be a pleasure in its own right. NR. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars. Bagdad, Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, St. Johns Twin Cinema & Pub, Tigard, Vancouver.