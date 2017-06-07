Director Trey Edward Shults' harrowing, impossibly bleak It Comes at Night—which had its world premiere in April at the Overlook Film Festival at Mount Hood's Timberline Lodge—never even hints at relief. The monster here isn't physical, or even specifically defined. It's not even the mysterious plague that has seemingly decimated the world, though that's plenty scary. The monster here is the knowledge that, at any point, you have to choose between doing right by others or watching your child choke on his own blood before putting a merciful bullet in his head just because you let somebody in your sanctuary.