A new indie movie titled Woodstock or Bust about two women from Portland traveling to the Woodstock Festival, will begin shooting in Portland this month and is looking for extras.
The film stars Willow Shields of Hunger Games and Meg DeLacy of The Fosters and is produced by Big Kid Films, who "produces films for an underserved teen population with positive messages." The film is written and directed by Leslie Bloom who's worked on Bill Nye the Science Guy and a series of ABC After School Specials.
The two play songwriters who want to debut their original music at Woodstock.
The film is looking for paid extras, as well as for vintage vehicles to be used in the film. If you're interested, you can apply here.
The release reads: "The movie will be shooting in Portland's streets, hiking trails, backyard parties and outdoor rock venues. All places where people get together for late summer fun and these people could be you!"
