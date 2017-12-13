This time around, Williams contacted Swart to tell him she was leaving. It wasn't because of the rising cost of living, but because of how unfamiliar her neighborhood has become. In Priced Out, her daughter Anna, now 26 and with a child of her own, talks about no longer feeling at home on the streets she grew up on, and the heartbreak of seeing new neighbors refuse to play with her son.

"It's not just that it's all white," says Williams in the film. "It's a different kind of white. Back in the day, at least people would look you in the eye. Now it's this 'I'm afraid to look at you, talk at you' kind of white. I joke that I feel like Moses when I walk down Mississippi, because the waters seem to part."