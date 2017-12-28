Watching people converse with a corpse for nearly an hour and a half doesn't sound like a great night at the movies. But working from an original screenplay that he wrote with Amber Bariaktari, Tigard-based filmmaker Edward Martin III weaves an eccentric, often moving tale of a dead comedian and the colleagues, neighbors, friends and lovers who show up at his wake. The film is a series of scenes featuring people pouring their hearts out to the comedian's unseen body, none of which resort to catharsis. Martin just lets everyone say their piece and then closes the casket once and for all. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON.