Itzhak

Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave. 7 pm Sunday, Jan. 14.

Alison Chernick's 2017 documentary attempts to get behind Itzhak Perlman, who's widely regarded as the best violinist in the world. But the film is less concerned with the annotated history of Perlman's life (he survived polio at an early age and later made a now-famous appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show) and more with impressions of his legacy. As an in-depth documentary, the film will likely leave audiences wanting more. As a piece of filmmaking, it's a fascinating experiment.