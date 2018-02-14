Fitzgerald has made a career of gritty documentaries like his acclaimed 50 Feet From Syria and Peace Commands, during the filming for which he ran from "soldiers chasing me along roads in Central Africa." But Fitzgerald say that 101 Seconds was one of the most difficult films he's made. "Just because something's hard doesn't mean it's not worthwhile," he says. "I would actually propose that for something to be worthwhile, it probably has to be hard. Because those are the things that take real effort and may have the potential to make real change."

But for the most part, Fitzgerald says he's profoundly grateful for many of the experiences he had while making 101 Seconds, including an extensive interview with Stephen King about his book Guns and witnessing Jenna Yuille emerge as an activist force who moved to Washington, D.C., to work for Americans for Responsible Solutions, a gun-safety advocacy group founded by Gabby Giffords.

"It was an honor," Fitzgerald says of his experience following Yuille's journey. "What I bore witness to was a young woman in terrible pain at the beginning who was still coming to grips with the loss of her mother through senseless violence" and found "that she wasn't going to allow that grief to shape her in a negative way."