Lupita Nyong'o shines as Nakia, an outlaw princess of a different Wakandan tribe (and T'Challa's former love) who beats up ivory poachers and encourages the new king to use Wakanda's resources to do good in the world. The car chase and fight scenes pack an exhilarating punch, hugely due to Gurira. As Okoye, Gurira smolders with the confidence of a seasoned warrior, ready to inspire the king to action or calmly discourage unnecessary violence while observing 3-D displays on the command deck. Along with the film's references to colonialism and the dutiful bounds of blood and heritage, Nakia's humanitarian motivations and Killmonger's vengeful approach to revolution act as reminders of the suffering of the African diaspora.