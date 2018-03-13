Still, The Leisure Seeker is certainly less cynical than many one-last-ride movies about seniors (Last Vegas, The Bucket List, etc.), and international treasure Helen Mirren is a big reason why. She plays Ella's exasperation with her husband's rapidly deteriorating memory as prickly, selfish and real. And one scene in which Mirren acts alone with a glass of whiskey, a photo projector and a clothesline is evidence enough of why she is still one of the best in the game.