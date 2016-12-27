AJR: I would love to get a deal with Amazon or HBO or a network or a production company associated with a network. I mean, I love TBS, I think TBS is doing some real interesting stuff right now. So, that's in process, too. We're working on a promo pitch that's just for higher level TV right now. That'll be shot in early January, with a slightly different focus. I mean, it's the same show, but it's a different vibe, and we're shooting some new footage that has nothing to do with the next season. So, we're trying to develop the show, to pursue something bigger, and I'd like to do that sooner rather than later. Instead of just trying to work my contacts and friends and all our people for crowdfunding, It'd be nice to have a budget and real support, instead of working friends and contacts for crowdfunding. For now, we'll do whatever we have to do.