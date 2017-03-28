"A mutual friend, Bob Williams, a forester from New Jersey, introduced us," says Ward. "Bob had done a sustainable forestry video with Chuck and really liked Chuck's perspective. Chuck later came to Colorado and helped me out with a couple of fundraisers, like the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, that I was coordinating in Colorado with the U.S. Forest Service. The idea grew from there, but we've been talking about ideas for a series since 2012."