"On a personal level, it was hurtful because I think of myself as an ally and a feminist. But I'm also a creative person that's always been in conversation with my community and I don't expect anyone to not talk back. I disagreed with their assessment of what the show was and what it represented, but also I didn't want to say anything because then my statement is automatically louder than theirs because I just have a bigger platform. All I did in response was contribute — like I just went online and donated a couple hundred dollars. I was just like: You know, that's fine. That's just how the world works."