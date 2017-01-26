Serena (Natasha Kotey), is new to town and on a quest to find herself. She belts out many of the stirring musical scenes with a voice similar to Corinne Bailey Rae. Serena sings many duets with Jack (Kevin Martin), the older leader of the folkies who carries a torch for her. But their voices bare such a striking difference, it makes their chemistry seem questionable. When Jack falls into illness, it doesn't have enough tension around the build up and response for an emotional chord to hit home with the audience.