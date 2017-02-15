Post-intermission, Dutchman continues to hit hard with social imbalance. Among old van seats that symbolize a train car, Lula (Jackson) provocatively introduces herself to Clay (Dixon) in an attempt to "screw." Her thin veil of innocence becomes even thinner as Lula, a white woman, makes suggestive racial remarks to Clay, a black man. The audience becomes like the other passengers on the train: silently watching and unable to avert the quickly escalating argument that takes place. The power dynamics are clear: "I lie a lot," Lula says to Clay. "It helps me control the world." That control is passed back and forth between Lula and Clay, and even to the silent train passengers, who capture the incident on their cellphones when it reaches its chilling ending.