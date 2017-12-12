Yet the play's outrage is tempered by the deliberate silliness of its more melodramatic scenes—including one where Lenny gives birth—and the garish matching sets of red lipstick and bobbed wigs that most of the characters wear.

In a way, Marisol's humor is a critique of self important dystopian myths. Yet it would be reductive to say that that's the point of the play. The power of Marisol lies in its refusal to conform to any particular interpretation and its ability to constantly reinvent itself.