Many of the most exciting plays in the second half of the 2017-2018 theater season grapple with real events instead of moral uncertainty. Clearly, audiences have a hunger to reevaluate history through the lens of our current time. There's no better example than of that than Hamilton, which isn't included in this preview only because the tickets for all 24 of the Portland shows sold out seconds after they became available. Locally, the trend was heralded by Astoria, a two-part epic about a 1810 expedition to found a fur trading empire in Oregon. Part One premiered last winter, and remarkably, was the best selling play produced by a Portland company this year.