After seeing Uncle Vanya set to live music, it's hard to imagine the play without it. Musicians Ralph Huntley, Andrei Temkin and Courtney Von Drehle act as both house band and occasionally interact with the characters from behind keyboards and drum kits off to the side of the stage. The trio play a multitude of instruments from accordion to saxophone. Their music was an eclectic rundown that sounded like everything from Russian folk to Sigur Ros to David Mamet jazz to Zero 7.