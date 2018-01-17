The Doctor and the Devil (Fully staged world premiere)

Created by an ensemble cast and directed by Mac Kimmerle, The Doctor and the Devil leverages the myth of Doctor Faustus to examine how technology has warped our sense of self. Among other things, the abstract, experimental show will use magic tricks to update the 500-year-old story. New Expressive Works, Studio 2, 810 SE Belmont St. 7:30 pm Jan. 18-20 and Jan. 25-27.



Philip's Glass Menagerie (Workshop)

Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie with clowns and Philip Glass music might sound like it could be a hot mess. But the bizarre mashup was created by the insanely reliable CoHo Productions, who is workshopping the show for Fertile Ground. The whole thing sounds just strange enough to work. CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St. 7:30 pm Jan. 18-20 and Jan. 25-27. 2 pm Jan. 21.