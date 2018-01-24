True Love and Other Noncommunicable Diseases

There are no costumes or sets in Brianna Barrett's transcendent and autobiographical one-woman show about surviving love and cancer. Dressed in a gray, sleeveless coat, she simply stands before a computer and a television, using personal video footage and photos to usher us through her life moment by moment: hearing her diagnosis over the telephone, lying in bed, shopping for a wig. It's accompanied by Barrett's brazen and self-deprecating narration, which leaves you in awe of her boundless wit, strength, candor and lust for life.