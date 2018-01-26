At this point in your career, that's is a pretty bold step. You're very established as a director, but not as a playwright. It's something you think about somebody doing when they're starting out, or at the end of their career, and you're in the middle of your career.

I suspect that folks on our leadership team probably had that thought. Like, "Ohhhhhhhhhkay." But we all knew that, even if it sucked, that the book was probably popular enough to draw an audience. We were pretty modest in our income projections that first year. We knew that people had read it, but we didn't know how many people were interested. I guess there was a fair amount of risk involved—for me, part of it, at this point in my career, I'm looking for what's going to make me a little scared. What's going to be just enough outside my comfort zone to really have my attention and make me struggle a bit. So this definitely provided that. It was pretty scary when I shared the draft with Peter. He was awesome. He said, "I'm astounded by how faithful you've remained to the book—maybe too faithful." I said, "Well, I just didn't want to get the history wrong." And he said, "Well, there's a lot of different characterizations of this story and there's a lot of material I didn't include. It's not precious to me, so you should feel free to get more personal and dig deeper into the characters." So that was just a big green light to me, to use my imagination.