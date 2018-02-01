We are also never allowed to forget that it's not too late to do something about that. Not only do the characters of Magellanica overcome vast divides to support Morgan and Vadik's quest to prove that climate change is real, but the play encourages a similar kind of togetherness in the audience. Like the characters, everyone who sees Magellanica is bound together for a massive stretch of time—you have little choice but to communicate with one another. And that, the play declares, is what will save us.