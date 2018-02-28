Alice (in wonderland) begins with Alice seated in a gray armchair and surrounded by towering white drapes. It's a deliberately drab image that frames her as a young woman whose life is a blank slate ripe to be filled with adventure. A family friend cheekily named Lewis Carroll (Simcoe) is more than happy to help, as is the White Rabbit (Chauncey Parsons). He leads Alice down that notorious rabbit hole—an illusion created by suspending Cheng above the stage on wires to create the impression of a seemingly endless fall—and into Wonderland, the home of charming oddballs like the Mad Hatter and the wrathful and ridiculous monarch the Queen of Hearts (Martina Chavez).