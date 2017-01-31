One of the ways we can strengthen the resistance is by giving a megaphone to underrepresented voices and offering encouragement to artists who are just starting out. This month, Gallery 114 is hosting an exhibition of four emerging artists of color, all PNCA students, whose works deal with issues of colonization, migration, displacement, identity, belonging and self. That said, being familiar with the work of two of the featured artists, I can tell you the reason to see this show is not the artists' backgrounds but their immense talent. Gallery 114, 1100 NW Glisan St., 503-243-3356. Feb. 5-28.