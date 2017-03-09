More recently, the Portland Art Museum has made the decision to remove its institutional presence and voice from the written material in the exhibitions that feature underrepresented artists, a movement that is happening in museums throughout the country, so as to better allow these artists to self-represent. Boothe fought to have PAM's logo—a red P—printed on the wall tags. By having that red P on every tag next to every piece in the show, Boothe makes a thoughtful commentary on the role of cultural institutions in the lives and work of these artists. The red P disappears almost entirely from some of the darker labels and stands out in stark relief from others, reminding us how these artists have had to constantly imagine and reimagine for themselves their identities, their modes of representation, and their forms of expression in response to the dominant culture and its aesthetic preferences.