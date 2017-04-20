Another "what the fuck are we actually talking about when we say these words" kind of event, this talk admits right away that "sustainability" is, of course, defined differently by everyone. And yet, any cycle-based practices of creation and consumption that can be broken down and used across multiple design platforms will be broken down here. Steph Koehler of design firm Let's CoCreate will propose and draw out several patterned alternatives to the "take, break and make" American production framework. Hatch Innovation, 2420 NE Sandy Blvd, 503-452-6898. 2 pm Sunday, April 23. Sold out.