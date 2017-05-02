We get it—modern art can be intimidating. The clichéd question, "What is art?" can sound more alienating than anti-establishment. But thankfully, the two people leading this talk are frequently criticized for their extreme lack of taste. Shane Bugbee has pissed off people for a lot of reasons, but perhaps most famously for publishing Mike Diana's comics during Diana's obscenity trial and for assisting in the formation of the Satanic Temple. He'll be joined by comedian Rick Shapiro, whose acting credits include a role in Lucky Louie and voice acting for Grand Theft Auto. If anyone has the ability to bring some needed levity and genuine insolence to a conversation about art, it's them. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 7 pm Tuesday, May 9. $13 advance VIP ticket includes swag bag, $7-$10 suggested sliding scale at the door.