Visually, the neuron sculptures are the highlight of the exhibit. But the clearest example of Crick's philosophy is hand-written on a scrap of paper displayed on the gallery wall. On a shelf along one of the gallery walls are four glass jars containing bits of nature that Crick collected from the Oregon Coast. Behind each specimen is a scrap of paper covered in hand-written notes. They like look like something out of a field journal, but they read more like diary entries. Behind a jar of rocks and sand, she writes about a noise the sand made as she dragged her canoe into the water. "It squeaked," she writes, underlined and in all caps. "How shocking, amazing and wonderful."