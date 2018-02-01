Harem Room-1 and Two Women

For Harem Room-1, New York artist Alix Pearlstein arranges dozens of tiny cat figurines on the gallery floor. It's both hilarious and kind of creepy—the cats are those beady eyed figurines with the kind of fur that feels eerily real. The installation will be paired with her equally bizarre Two Women, a video of a man making out with a small cutout photo of a naked woman. Like a Tim and Eric sketch, it's both hilariously awkward and deeply unsettling. Upfor, 929 NW Flanders St., upforgallery.com. Opening reception 6 pm-9 pm. Through Feb. 24.



Elizabeth Malaska

Portland painter Elizabeth Malaska's portraits of women have the heavy flesh of a Francis Bacon painting, warped into the distorted forms of Picasso or de Kooning. But a sardonic sense of humor that's distinctly her own permeates all her stylistic references. Still Life on War Rug, her painting that was acquired by the Portland Art Museum a little over a year ago, is of a stoic woman with the skin of a marble statue standing on her head and balancing a vase on her foot, bright red underwear visible between her grey legs. But perhaps more defiant is Legacy of Ruin, in which a woman wearing wedge booties and holding an assault rifle lurks in the background of a would-be Matissean still life. Russo Lee Gallery, 805 NW 21st Ave., russoleegallery.com. Reception 5 pm-8 pm. Through Feb. 24.