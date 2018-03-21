The installation at Killjoy looks like a flamboyant bathroom more than a production facility. The two toilets, which double as watermelon baby incubators, are lined with fringe tassels and placed on synthetic red fur rugs. There's a pedestal for the plunger, and another for a toilet paper roll of red sequin fabric. For the performance piece, actor Emily June Newton plays the operator of the facility. She tends to the watermelons with a plunger while wearing leather pants and a captain's hat. In one scene, Newton straps a watermelon to the stomach of a leotard-wearing robot, played by Sascha Blocker. Then, she leads Blocker out of the facility with a bazooka built of toilet paper rolls pointed at her back. Meanwhile, a video of Vitas hugging a fainting audience member plays on a gallery wall. Devoid of dialogue and set to hyperspeed nightcore music, the 30-minute piece has a cartoonish quality that's somewhere between Benny Hill and the Mario Brothers.