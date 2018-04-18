Now, the exhibit feels like an unintentional retrospective. Scattered throughout YU's massive, second-floor gallery are dozens of works that span decades of Geys' career. Some of the works are new versions of old series. Placed on the gallery's hardwood floors are cardboard cutouts of a man's silhouette, painted solid black and covered in neon-colored signatures. Though the cutouts are credited to Geys, he never actually touched them. Last year, curator Nicholas Tammens asked Geys if he could display cutouts the artist made of his own silhouette in the '60s. Geys responded that those works no longer exist, but if he wanted, Tammens could buy cardboard from Walmart, paint it black himself and have Tammens' art students cover it with their autographs.