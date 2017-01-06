The Raven is nevermore.
Only four months after its second rebranding in a little over a year, the bar and music venue formerly known as Panic Room: Caution! High Volume Bar—and before that, Tonic Lounge—has closed, booker Chris Trumpower confirmed to Willamette Week. No further details were provided.
Under different guises, the bar has been an institution on Sandy Boulevard for 30 years. In 2015, owner Rod Bitton subjected the club to a makeover from Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer, who gave the then-Tonic Lounge a hokey apocalypse theme and rechristened it Panic Room: Caution High Volume Bar.
A year and many "Penis Room" jokes later, the bar abruptly changed to the Raven, becoming a hub for extreme metal and electronic dance nights. But earlier this week, DJ Richie Staxx—who's held his weekly House Call party at the bar for over a decade—posted on Facebook that he was being forced to look for a new venue:
Trumpower, who also books the High Water Mark on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., confirmed the closure in an email, stating simply, "The venue is closed."
Comments