Portland's famous vegan strip club and its famous strip-club steakhouse are fighting, according to a hilarious oral history handed down by local writer Natalie O'Neill in Vice.
Some background: Acropolis is perhaps the most classic strip club in Portland that isn't Mary's Club, known for offering cheap-ass steaks because its owner also owns a cattle ranch.
Its neighbor, Dusk Til Dawn: Casa Diablo II, is the "sequel" to Casa Diablo, the vegan strip club every touring comedian sees fit to mention onstage—known for being sued by its own dancers, for annoying the Secret Service by staining $2 bills red, and for being, you know, a vegan strip club. Its second location, next to Acropolis, was protested for months before opening.
Anyway, the two apparently hate each other enough that Acropolis has erected a wall between the two, to stop drunk folk from Dusk from mounting the Acropolis—with Acropolis owner Bob Polizos quoted calling Dusk Til Dawn a "whorehouse" and dancers from Diablo chanting "Vixens not veal! Sizzle not steak!" after Zukle positioned his club there as a bit of a joke to antagonize the steak-y strip club, which he says serves the product of "murder and torture."
Yikes!
Anyway, here's one of the best exchanges from the Vice piece—which you can read in its entirety here, in all the wonderful, nitty-gritty detail:
Bob Polizos: Their customers come and go and make trouble. The liquor commission doesn’t like them, either. They don’t cut off customers when they’re too drunk.
Andreas Polizos: A lot of people stumble out of there and make trouble here. That’s the main reason we put up the fence. It cost us $3,000 or $4,000. We did it to irritate them.
Fey: There’s been some trouble with motorcycle gangs. But at our club we don’t allow any signifying colors. You’ll see condoms and hypodermic needles and people peeing up and down the street.
Zukle: I just thought it was so funny that they put up a fence. Like, That’s a beautiful fence. Thank you. They paid for it. Maybe they didn’t want to see our customers’ smiling faces.
Fey: The fence hasn’t done anything. It has only made it more of a pain in the ass. People are just walking around the fence. It hasn’t stopped the foot traffic or club hopping.
Andreas Polizos: We had to hire a security guard to watch the parking lot on weekends. That’s another bill—a couple hundred dollars each week. After [some legal trouble Polizos says was caused by a Casa Diablo 2 customer], the city gave a list of seven or eight things they want us to do, like stop serving shots after midnight. We’re not going to stop doing that. We spend $8000 on lawyer fees. And cops keep stopping by to check on us. They’re coming in and just eating our steak bites.
Fey: Girls here sometimes smoke outside topless. Maybe that’s why Acrop doesn’t like us?
Andreas Polizos: Culturally, it’s two different worlds. It really is. They’re vegan, and we’re all about meat. That has to have something to do with the conflict.
