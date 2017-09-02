The owners of White Owl Social Club have been quietly renovating the now-closed Charlie Horse Saloon next to Star Bar on Southeast Morrison Street, to be less Western and more… creepy.

The Devil is in the details. CREEPY'S IS COMING!

The bar, scheduled to open Sept. 6, is devoted less to horror-show aesthetics than the unsettling kitsch of old amusement parks and of Instagram—which is, of course, where we found all these pictures.

Keep your eyes peeled. CREEPY'S IS COMING!

CREEPY'S IS COMING!

"Most food items will be things we miss from the East Coast that aren't very common here.," co-owner Matt Relkin tells WW.

A few menu items will be an all-day breakfast sandwich made with Taylor Ham, which is a New Jersey staple that's like a cross between bologna and ham, extremely unhealthy and delicious. We will also have a spicy fried chicken sandwich inspired by the Commodore in Brooklyn, NY."

Cocktails will include tiki drinks, Harvey Wallbangers and frozen coffee.

Here's the food menu:

And here are the drinks: