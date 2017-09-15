Red-trimmed, burlesque-happy Kit Kat, with dancers on the two stages as

impressively acrobatic as any in the city on the pole—sincerely, one gets dizzy—is so packed and sensuously red-lit it looks like Salma Hayek will

turn into a snake goddess at any moment. But it's also surprisingly

dancer-friendly. On a recent Friday visit, the DJ stopped all other activity so a dancer could perform a choreographed number to Björk's "It's Oh So Quiet," while another dancer walked around with a bucket insisting every single person in the house offer up a tip. It was all so charmingly twee.