Cosmo Lounge is a world-beating gem you forget about until you arrive again—and after about three Jell-O shots that run as stiff as some tumblers, you remember again why you forgot. You can ease into this place with the comfort of an old beer-soaked sweater, or the snuggliness of women and tigers painted onto felt in a rear-wall kitsch gallery as dense as it is extensive. Of all the bars nearby, it strikes the perfect grace notes: just dim enough, warm enough, cheap enough and stiff enough of drink that you could be here for hours at a time and not know time ever passed.