Rocksmore hits the mark with a whiskey selection that's divided neatly between region. There are rare Japanese offerings like a Yamazaki 12-year ($20) and a Hibiki Harmony ($17) balanced by domestic go-tos like Buffalo Trace ($8) and Four Roses Yellow Label ($8). The food is unfussy fare courtesy of Shig Matthews, a former Harlow chef whose adeptness with animal protein went underutilized during his time at the popular vegetarian spot. The albacore, avocado, fried capers and lemon crostini ($8) celebrates his light touch with a brightly flavored dish, but the real heart of the menu are the steak bites with red wine butter beans, as savory as they are simple.