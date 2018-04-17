Hunsaker quickly built a cult following in Northwest beer circles upon his arrival from Ohio. In 2014, he came to Portland to open the now-rebranded Pearl District outpost of the Cleveland-based Fat Head's brewery, and while the "fat Chaplin" branding didn't work, Hunsaker's beer sure did. The dimpled, bearded Chicago native won a gold medal at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival, brewed the top two selections in WW's inaugural IPA taste-off and concocted a nocino barrel-aged Belgian dark ale that ranked among our Top 10 Beers of the Year in 2017.