I don't know why the wall in front of the brew tanks has to moronically say "Pilot Brewery" in big, black letters like it's a theme ride at Beery Farms. I don't get why anyone thinks a malty eight-hop IPA is ever a good idea, and the same goes for a cold-brew coffee IPA with "proprietary ingredients." I don't get why pints of regular, everyday "independent" beer have to all cost $6.50, and that's if you even get a full pint.