There's a full bar for evening events, but at the Saturday-morning no-cover kindie show, almost everyone drank coffee while appreciating the acoustic stylings of the trucker-hatted, ukulele-strumming Mo Phillips. As the kids danced, a few brave party parents sipped $8 mimosas, with one gentleman obviously darting his eyes around to see if anyone was judging him (we were). Given all the young families in Portland's inner neighborhoods, the Fremont is clearly filling a need. And if you like something a little more adult, it has a little of that, too.