The food, meanwhile, is a come-hither whistle to the producers of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. When we asked what was good, the guy with the Spinal Tap quote on his RRCP shirt informed us, "You can order whatever you want, bro!" The guy wearing a Richards quote told us, "All the food is pretty extreme," then added that any menu item could be "amplified" by the addition of chili, which also comes in a $12 flight of three (pulled pork, beef and vegan). The grain-rich vegan chili is the best of them, but don't get it if you're vegan: There's a solid chance it will arrive, as ours did, topped with sour cream and cheese.