And fuck me, those madeleines (one for $4, two for $6) are as good as the hype, laden with shaved lardo, Parmesan and honeycomb, and best paired with a glass of wine from staff "winesman" and Golden Cluster winemaker Jeff Vejr. Because while the food is indeed a progressive take on bar snacks, and the cocktails transcend the tired suspender-y trendiness of the modern American scene, Vejr's personal stash of wine is transcendent, whether sherry, rare Georgian wine or an Oregon blanc de noir from Idealist Wines ($10) that turned honey-sweet with the madeleine.