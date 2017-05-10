The many pop-culture-inspired pinball games still beep and boop and flash, and the cocktails are still video game-inspired and cheap, like a $7 King Boo with RumChata liqueur and hazelnut espresso vodka that tastes like liquid Ferrero Rocher. The tap list has been doubled, though uselessly, with a dozen mostly grocery-store craft beers (Black Butte, Ninkasi, Full Sail, etc.). Until the full expansion, Ground Kontrol will satiate Tinder daters and dorky guys on the town the same way it always has, just with new-bar smell and a little more room to breathe.