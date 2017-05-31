It looks like one of those ramshackle aluminum-and-plywood burger shanties you'd expect to find by the side of a country freeway in the desert, ringed by picnic tables and a little pressboard fence. The titular burger ($9) is served up on a beautifully toasted bun and mixes aged white cheddar with a hint of chile for a goopy, spicy kick more than backed up by the thick beef. Otherwise, the menu's an anything-goes hodgepodge of Mexican, American and Mexican-American—a beautifully chill shoulder shrug to pair with the 18 beer taps ranging from Coors Light to Culmination Choco Stout and Sunriver's Vicious Mosquito IPA.