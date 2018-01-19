None of those barrels had come due on our visit, but already there isn't a dud on the taplist. The Czech-style People's Pilsner pours clean and crisp with a strong bread note, while a rice-heavy Crazy 88 lager offers up a much fresher-tasting simulacrum of Tsingtao. All three IPAs on the list also hit the right notes. The You Like 'A Da Juice hazy is a strong tropical blast, while the Bold as Love strikes the classic malt-pine-citrus balance of a Northwest-style IPA—mixing late additions of Cascade with new-school Amarillo, Simcoe and Mosaic. That latter hop trio also held up well on the session version, Best Day Ever. But the best brew on the list was the JP's Meetinghouse Brown, a beautiful showcase for snap malt deepened with a bit of coffee—a terrific roundness of flavor in an often-overlooked style.